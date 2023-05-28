Warm For The Holiday

A few storms will develop over central Nebraska this afternoon. They will try to push east overnight towards Omaha, but likely won't make it. A few communities to the west of Omaha might have to dodge a few showers.

Otherwise, Memorial Day looks warm with highs into the middle 80s. During the evening, one or two storms might form in the heat of the day, but most of us stay dry.

We reach into the upper 80s on Tuesday, beginning a stretch of upper-80s. It is in question whether Omaha will hit our first 90 this year in the next few days, but spots south of the metro likely make it into the low 90s starting Tuesday and lasting into the weekend.

Each afternoon, there will be a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms area-wide. These will develop in the heat of the day almost at random, meaning some of us could get lucky with beneficial rain, and others missing out entirely.

A slightly better chance for scattered thunderstorms exists from Thursday into Saturday, but even then more stay dry than not. Highs in the upper 80s for Omaha, low 90s to the south.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 61

MEMORIAL DAY

Partly Cloudy

AM Rain West

High: 86

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty PM Storms

High: 88

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty PM Storms

High: 89

