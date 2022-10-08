Warm for the next few days

After the cold start to our Saturday, temperatures rebounded into the 60s. We will be warmer tonight as lows drop into the 40s, meaning there is no chance of any frost or freeze in the metro.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Sunday with highs in the middle 70s, with plenty of sunshine.

We make a run into the upper 70s on Monday with continuing sunshine.

A cold front begins to near on Tuesday, increasing the winds out of the south with gusts 20-30mph possible. Highs on Tuesday will possibly reach into the 80s before the arrival of the front.

The cold front could bring with it some isolated showers Tuesday night, but most should stay dry.

The breezy conditions continue Wednesday into Thursday, this time with winds out of the north bringing in cooler air. Highs will be in the low 70s on Wednesday, and near 60 on Thursday.

The winds relax by Friday as temperatures begin to climb once more.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 41

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 75

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 77

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 80

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.