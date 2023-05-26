Warm Holiday Weekend

Air quality will continue to be slightly lower than normal at times the next couple of days due to higher than normal ozone levels. Anyone with respiratory issues should limit physical activity outside, especially in the afternoons and evenings.

We're ending off the workweek with fantastic weather! Friday will be mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday may feel like a repeat of Friday. It brings us sunshine and highs in the mid 80s

We stay in the mid 80s Sunday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and a little extra wind.

While some of us will stay dry Memorial Day, we will be dodging some scattered pockets of rain and storms. Those of us that stay dry will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will also bring some hit and miss rain and storms to dodge with a mix of sun and clouds. The afternoon temperatures will be flirting with the 90 degree range.

There will be more scattered rain to dodge Wednesday with plenty of heat. Highs will stay about 10 degrees above average with upper 80s.

The heat continues Thursday with a small chance for rain.

