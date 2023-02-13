Warm On Monday

The stretch of mild weather continues into Monday where we could rise into the upper 50s! Spots just south of the metro could reach the 60s. With plenty of sunshine and light winds, Monday will be the pick day of the week to get outside and enjoy it.

Widespread rain moves in Tuesday morning, bringing much-needed moisture to the area. Rainfall likely sticks around through the day Tuesday, bringing much of the area around 1/2 inch of rainfall, some locations could approach 1". Winds will increase Tuesday as well, with gusts up to 20-30mph possible, these winds will continue through Thursday. Temperatures will still reach 50 in Omaha despite the rain. We could get cold enough on the back side of the rain for a brief transition to snowfall for locations such as Norfolk and Wayne, but any accumulation is expected to be minimal.

The first half of the day Wednesday will be dry, cloudy, and breezy. Temperatures will only be in the 30s. By Wednesday evening, light snow will begin to move into the area which will last through Thursday morning. This snow will accumulate where it falls, but exactly where it tracks is still unclear. Keep updated with us for updates!

Friday morning is looking very cold, with a low of 5, wind chills could easily drop below zero by Friday morning.

However, we look to swing back to a mild pattern just in time for the weekend as temperatures climb into the 40s!

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not As Cold

Low: 28

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 59

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Rain

Breezy

High: 50

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

PM Snow

Breezy

High: 35

