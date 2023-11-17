Warm Saturday, Rain on Sunday

Thanks to yesterday's cold front, temperatures for Friday have been noticeably cooler than the past few days. With a clear sky tonight, we drop into the upper 20s by tomorrow morning.

By Saturday, we begin a brief warm-up with highs returning to the 60s with lots of sunshine.

Clouds move in Sunday with a breeze, highs drop to the mid 50s. By Sunday afternoon, scattered showers begin to move into eastern Nebraska, but will struggle to get past the Missouri River until Monday morning.

We keep these scattered showers around on Monday. Not everybody will see rain, with the better chances for rain along and south of I-80. Rainfall amounts will be around a quarter inch in some spots. We will take what we can get!

After the rain moves out, we get colder into your holiday week. Tuesday looks windy with gusts up to 35mph at times, highs on Tuesday will be in the low 40s.

We struggle to even hit 40 on Wednesday, and Thanksgiving day looks to be in the upper 30s.

If you are traveling next week, there is a storm system bringing rain along the east coast of the United States, but elsewhere should be dry. Attention then turns to a developing system that could impact the Midwest as early as Black Friday, but its too early to talk specifics yet.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 30

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 62

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 55

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 47

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.