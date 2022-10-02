Warm Start To The Workweek

The tranquil weather seen this weekend will continue on Monday with highs in the low 80s. There is an elevated fire danger tomorrow due to the warm temperatures, low humidity, and light wind. Outdoor burning is discouraged as fires could spread out of control quickly due to the dry brush across the area.

A cold front will make a slow pace towards the region on Monday into Tuesday, bringing with it an isolated chance for rain on Tuesday. Most will stay dry, but places over eastern and northeastern Nebraska might pick up some rain. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

The cold front begins its push through on Wednesday, bringing temperatures down into the mid-70s.

The true effects of the cold front don't arrive until Thursday with highs only in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Friday won't even see highs make it into the 60s, only topping out at 55. Low temperatures will fall into the middle 30s, meaning the first frost for the Omaha area is likely. Cover any sensitive plants or bring them inside by the end of the week.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 53

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 81

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 79

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 74

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.