Warm Stretch Continues

Monday continues our above average stretch. Highs reach into the low to mid 80s with the help of a lot of sun.

Tonight will be cool and comfortable. Skies are mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s.

We may notice a few more clouds on Tuesday, but we'll still keep it mostly sunny. The afternoon will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will also be in the mid 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Thursday is when we taper off our high temperatures just a little bit. Highs reach into the low 80s with partly cloudy skies ahead of our next rain and storm chance. There will be a lot of dry time, but some of us will need to dodge isolated storms and spotty rain in the second half of the day.

The end of the workweek keeps us in the low 80s with a bit of a breeze and partly cloudy skies.

The small rain and storm chance makes a comeback for both days of the weekend. The good news is, there looks to be a lot of dry time and temperatures warm into the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 83

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warmer

Low: 56

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 84

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

High: 86

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.