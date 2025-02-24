Warm-up continues into the 60s

The snow-melting warmth arrived over the weekend, and we will continue to warm up today! Highs will be near 60 with a mix of sun and clouds.

We keep temperatures above average overnight and into Tuesday morning, only cooling off into the low 30s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny as the warm-up continues. Highs will be in the low 60s!

A cold front arrives Tuesday night, which will kick off some hit and miss rain. The rain will be in northeast Nebraska late in the evening, moves through the Omaha metro an hour or two before midnight, and will be in far southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa in the couple hours after midnight. About a third of us will get hit by some of the mainly light rain, meaning a lot of our neighborhoods will be dry.

Behind the cold front, Wednesday will be breezy and cooler, but we stay above average. Highs will be in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.

The wind lightens up Thursday, and we stay mostly sunny with mid 50s.

Temperatures pop higher Friday into the mid 60s with the help of stronger winds out of the south. We stay mostly sunny.

A cold front will quickly follow, dropping us closer to 50 on Saturday, but we warm into the mid 50s Sunday.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 60

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

Low: 31

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty Rain at Night

High: 63

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 54

