Warm-up continues into the weekend

The warm-up continues today into the mid 50s, but it will be mostly cloudy and windy. There will be a couple spotty showers from the middle of the afternoon to the early evening. A lot of us stay dry, but the best chance to see some rain will be northeast of Omaha.

The wind will be a lot lighter tonight, but it gets colder, dropping into the upper 20s Saturday morning.

Saturday will bring more clouds than sunshine, but we still manage to warm up into the low 60s. It will be breezy, but the wind won't be as strong as Friday.

The wind gets stronger again Sunday, and we cool off into the upper 50s, but it will be mostly sunny.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high near 60. There could be a couple spotty showers around, but like the weekend, a lot of us will just stay dry.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday looks really nice with low 70s and some sunshine!

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty P.M. Rain

Windy

High: 55

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 28

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Late

Breezy

High: 63

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 59

