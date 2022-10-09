Warm Weather Continues For Next Few Days

Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Sunday than they were on Saturday with highs in the middle 70s, with plenty of sunshine.

We make a run into the upper 70s on Monday with continuing sunshine.

A cold front begins to near on Tuesday, increasing the winds out of the south with gusts 20-30mph possible. Highs on Tuesday will reach into the 80s before the arrival of the front.

The cold front could bring with it some isolated showers and storms Tuesday night. These won't be for everybody, but those that see them could have heavy rain and lightning. The severe potential is very low, but small hail or an isolated damaging wind gust cannot be ruled out.

The breezy conditions continue Wednesday into Thursday, this time with winds out of the north bringing in cooler air. Highs will be in the low 70s on Wednesday, and near 60 on Thursday.

The winds relax by Friday as temperatures begin to climb once more.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 44

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 79

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated PM Storms

Breezy

High: 82

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 75

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.