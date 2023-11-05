Warm Weather Early This Week

The wind begins to lighten up tonight as temperatures still remain on the warmer side in the 50s, we drop into the upper 40s by tomorrow morning.

Despite the cloud cover on Monday, highs still make it into the mid 60s.

With more sunshine, we will be in the upper 60s on Tuesday.

A cold front moves through on Wednesday, bringing the chance for a spot shower, but most stay dry. Highs still climb into the lower 60s.

We experience a cooldown on Thursday, but temperatures are still manageable with highs in the lower 50s.

The 50s continue into the weekend while we stay dry.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

Low: 47

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warm

High: 66

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 68

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 63

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.