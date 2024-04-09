Warm Weather This Week, Small Rain Chance Possible on Wednesday

After a cool start for Tuesday morning, we warm to the upper 60s on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and a lighter west breeze at 10-20 mph.

A few more clouds will be around Wednesday, followed by a weak cold front that could bring a few spotty showers during the afternoon and evening. Even with the clouds, we should still reach 70 degrees.

Cooler weather blows in on Thursday and it will be a blustery day. Highs will be in the low 60s Thursday, but comes with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

The wind stays gusty at times on Friday and for this upcoming weekend, but it will begin blowing in some warmer weather.

Friday will be mostly sunny and in the upper 60s.

By this weekend, we look to make it into the 80s! This would be the second time Omaha hits 80 this year, the first time being back on February 26.

Clouds will begin to move back into the region on Sunday, but we should stay dry and very warm, reaching the low 80s.

Better chances for rain and thunderstorms will be around the start of next week, which is also when we see our next cool-down.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 67

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 40

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Evening Rain Chance

High: 72

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 62

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.