Warm Weather with Spotty Storms

Tuesday afternoon will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 80s and partly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers and storms will likely pop up again late in the day, but many of us stay dry.

We'll be flirting with 90 degrees on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds as we dodge another round of spotty storms.

Thursday and Friday bring more of the same. We'll see a mix of sunshine and clouds with the best chance for a few spotty storms around the region in the heat of the afternoon and evening. Highs will be just shy of 90.

The weekend looks hot with highs in the upper 80s and partly cloudy skies as we dodge more rounds of hit and miss storms.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 88

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Low: 66

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 89

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 88

