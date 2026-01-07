Warm Wednesday to a Rainy Thursday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Near record highs Wednesday

Scattered rain all day Thursday

Chance at light snow Friday evening

FORECAST:

It's another chilly start in the Omaha area, as we wake up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Once the sun rises, it will be sunny for the rest of the day. Wednesday will be very mild for January, with highs in the 50s and even some 60s! The average high is 34 degrees. The January 7 record high for Omaha is 65, set in 2003. Omaha will likely fall short of its record, though Lincoln may be a little closer to its record of 65, also set in 2003.

Clouds return before the start of Thursday, leading to a cloudy day in the low 40s. Rain moves into the region by late morning and is expected to persist through the afternoon. Almost everyone will see rain at some point, but the heaviest rain will be along and south of I-80. Some spots could see as much as 1/2-1" of rain.

There may be a few snowflakes mixing in with the rain Thursday night as colder air moves in, but it is likely also met with drier arriving air, meaning any window of accumulation will be short.

We will experience dry conditions for most of Friday before a second wave of precipitation moves through on Friday evening. With the colder air in place, this looks to be light snow. Friday is trending drier as the storm system is looking weaker & farther south, so most of us will be dry, with neighbors south of Omaha/I-80 having the best chance to see it. Snow amounts will be light where it does fall, likely staying under 1".

Some lingering flurries or snow showers persist on Saturday as the colder air rushes in, highs will be in the mid-30s and lows into the 10s.

Another warmup begins next week with highs in the 40s and 50s on Monday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 62

Wind: SW 5-15

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Increasing Clouds

Chilly

Low: 36

Wind: SW 5-10

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Rainy

High: 43

Wind: SW 5-10

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Some PM Snow

High: 38

Wind: SW 5-10

