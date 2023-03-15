Warm Wednesday Before Rain & Snow

Wednesday will bring the warmest weather of the year so far! To get to the mid 60s this afternoon, winds will be blowing around 40 mph out of the south with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

The wind will lighten up some overnight as we cool into the mid 40s for Thursday morning.

By the Thursday morning commute, rain will be expanding across the region as our next cold front arrives. This will drop temperatures through the rest of the day, and change the rain into snow from the northwest to the southeast. Northeast Nebraska could start to see some wet snow as early as the morning commute, but the snow likely won't reach Omaha until around the lunch hour. By the time cities along and south of I-80 change into snow, there won't be much left, as we dry things out quickly in the afternoon.

Snow totals in Omaha and southward will likely only see around an inch or less of snow with roads being more wet and slushy than snowy. Totals could top an inch north of I-80, but the greatest travel impacts will be in northeast Nebraska with 3-5 inches of snow possible.

St. Patrick's Day will be cold and breezy, but we should see a lot of sunshine. Highs will be in the low 30s, about 20 degrees below average.

Saturday will be the coldest day of this cold snap. We will only be in the upper 20s in the afternoon with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Then we slowly start to warm back up. Sunday will be mostly sunny with mid 30s. Spring arrives Monday with low 40s and more clouds.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 64

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 46

THURSDAY

Falling Temperatures

Rain to Snow

Windy

Afternoon: 31

ST. PATRICKS DAY

Mostly sunny

Breezy

High: 32

