Warm With Some Clouds

Thursday still looks like the best day of the week! Highs will be in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies before more clouds move in late in the day.
A cold front will slowly travel from west to east across the region very early Friday, bringing light and scattered rain throughout the day-. It will also be mostly cloudy and a little cooler, with highs in the upper 50s.
Temperatures pop up Saturday with afternoon highs flirting with 70 and mostly sunny skies.
Another cold front moves in this weekend. This one doesn't bring any rain, but it will drop us into the upper 50s on Sunday with a lot of sunshine.
We make our way back into the low 60s Monday, followed by mid 60s on Tuesday.
We're looking at a big warming trend towards the middle of the workweek. Highs may be able to reach into the upper 70s with intervals of sun.
THURSDAY
Partly Sunny
Warm
High: 71
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Spotty Rain
Low: 48
FRIDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Showers
High: 58
SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 70
