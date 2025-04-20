Warmer this week, along with several storm chances

As of Sunday afternoon, the bulk of the rain has moved away, leaving us with some dry time this evening. However, we can not rule out some rain redeveloping after sunset. All rain should be gone by Monday morning, though it will be chilly with lows in the 30s.

Despite this chilly start, we warm quickly by Monday, into the mid 70s with lots of sunshine!

Though most of us remain dry, a few storms are possible in Tuesday's pre-dawn hours. Highs Tuesday get a bit warmer, into the upper 70s.

While most of Wednesday is dry, some showers will develop by the evening and last through Thursday. Not everyone will see rain, but many of us will have seen rain at some point. A few storms are possible too, though no severe weather is expected. Highs on both days will be in the low 70s.

We dry out Friday and cool some, highs will drop into the 60s.

More storms are possible Saturday and particularly on Sunday with temperatures holding in the 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Rain Ends

Low: 40

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 74

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

AM Rain Showers

High: 77

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Late Day Rain

High: 73

