Warmer weather and a few chances for rain coming up

There will be a few more clouds around today, but we'll still see plenty of sunshine. It will also be a little breezy and a touch warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight will be mostly clear as we cool off into the mid 30s for Wednesday morning.

We stay in the mid 60s Wednesday with a few more clouds. Most of the day will be dry, but a few scattered showers and a couple isolated storms will arrive in the evening and will continue at times into Thursday morning. Some of us will catch some of the rain, but there will be a number of neighborhoods that stay dry too.

Thursday afternoon will be partly cloudy and warmer with upper 70s.

We really heat things up Friday! It will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

A couple isolated showers and storms could pop up Friday night, but most of us will be dry.

Rain becomes more likely at times Saturday, but there will be dry time mixed in. It stays breezy as cooler weather starts to blow in, holding back highs in the mid 60s.

It now looks like another system could try to throw some rain and SNOW at eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Sunday, but we'll have to watch temperatures closely. Right now, it looks like we'll be close to 50 degrees at the warmest part of the day.

Monday looks a lot drier with lighter wind and highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 66

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 34

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain Late

High: 65

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain Early

High: 77

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

