Warmer Weather is on the Way

Like most of our "cold spells" in these recent weeks, this one won't stick around long as we go back into the 60s starting Sunday, highs on Sunday reach the mid 60s under a sunny sky.

We are back in the 70s on Monday, except for a few passing clouds, we should be mostly sunny. Monday will be breezy too, with winds up to 30 mph sometimes, but this helps blow in the warmer weather.

Tuesday keeps the high around 70 but with a few more clouds thrown into the mix.

Wednesday should be mostly dry but cloudy with highs around 70.

By Wednesday night, showers and even a few thunderstorms develop and overspread parts of the area. These scattered showers continue into Thursday. A few thunderstorms are possible, but any severe weather chances remain well to the south of Nebraska and Iowa. Thursday is cooler as well with highs in the upper 50s.

We end the week on a cooler note thanks to our cold front, but we continue the above-average temperatures with highs in the upper 50s with breezy weather.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear

Cold

High: 23

SUNDAY

Sunny

Warmer

High: 64

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 72

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 70

