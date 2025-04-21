Warmer weather returns to start the workweek

After a wet and chilly Easter, the weather looks a lot nicer today! It will be mostly sunny and a lot warmer with highs in the mid 70s in Omaha. Northeast of the metro, it will be a little cooler, near 70.

Late tonight, a couple of spotty showers will pop up, mainly along and north of I-80, but most of us stay dry. Everyone will be dry for the Tuesday morning commute, and we only cool off into the low 50s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with mid 70s. Late Tuesday night, a couple spotty showers will pop up again, but like Monday night, most neighborhoods stay dry.

After a dry start to Wednesday, some hit and miss rain will start to pop up in the afternoon, but we will still warm up into the low 70s. Scattered rain becomes more common in the evening and will continue at times into Thursday morning.

Rain continues to become more widespread Thursday afternoon and evening. A few storms could mix in with the rain, but severe weather is not expected. Highs will be near 70. Rain ends late Thursday night.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and dry for the Huskers Spring Game in Lincoln. Temperatures will be average for late April, in the upper 60s.

Scattered rain will start to move back in Saturday night and will continue into Sunday morning. The afternoon looks drier with upper 60s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 74

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 52

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Night Rain

High: 76

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 73

