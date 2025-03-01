Warmer weather to return tomorrow, rain (and snow) is likely next week

It was a return to a winter feel across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa for our Saturday, with many highs in the 30s. The average high for the 1st of March is 44 degrees.

Overnight, we will drop into the low 20s. Sunday will be back to the warmer weather with highs into the mid 50s and lots of sun, the breeze is back too, but not as strong as it was on Friday.

We are back into the 60s on Monday, but it may be the last 60-degree day for a bit. The clouds increase too, but we are dry.

Rain begins to move in from the south on Tuesday, and continues off and on through much of the day. Most of our neighborhoods will see rain. There could be enough energy for some thunder, but no severe weather is expected. Rainfall amounts should remain under 1", so flooding concerns are minimal. Highs on Tuesday reach the 50s.

Enough cold air may get pulled into the system Tuesday night for the rain to change to snow. As of now, any accumulations look light, but it's something to monitor. Higher confidence exists in strong winds Tuesday night, which could approach 50 mph at times.

The winds continue into Wednesday morning, but taper off in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be cooler, in the low 40s, meaning any snowfall from the night before will melt away quickly.

Clouds return Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. Another chance for rain or snow is possible Friday, but any details are unclear. We stay seasonal into the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 23

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 55

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 60

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Rain

Breezy Afternoon

High: 56

