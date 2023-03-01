Warmer Wednesday Before a Cooler Thursday

After a sunny start to the day, clouds push back in this afternoon. While it will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 40s, it will also be a little breezy.

The wind pulls back slightly tonight with mostly cloudy skies as we cool into the mid 20s.

Thursday will be cooler with a lot of clouds and highs near 40 degrees. A storm system will bring widespread rain and snow to Kansas and Missouri, some of which will try to clip southern Nebraska and northwest Missouri. Scattered snow is likely south of Omaha in the morning, but it could mix in with more rain as we warm into the afternoon. Any accumulation would likely stay under an inch.

Friday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer as we warm back up to average. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

We will continue to warm up through the weekend. Saturday will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds as we warm into the upper 40s. Then, we push into the low 50s on Sunday with more clouds. We might also have to dodge a few spotty pockets of rain.

We hold onto the low 50s Monday, then cool off a bit into the mid 40s for Tuesday. Both days bring a lot more clouds than sunshine.

WEDNESDAY

Morning Sun

Afternoon Clouds

Breezy

High: 48

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Dry

Low: 24

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain/Snow South

High: 40

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 46

