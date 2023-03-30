Warmest Weather of the Year So Far

Stronger winds, around 40 mph, will blow in much warmer weather from the south Thursday afternoon. Here in Omaha, we'll try to hit 70 for the first time this year! It will be partly cloudy with some intervals of sun. There could be a couple spotty storms in northeast Nebraska, but the severe threat is small.

Friday will start in the low 60s, but strong winds will start to blow in colder weather behind a cold front later in the day, dropping temperatures. Throughout the day, we will also be dodging some scattered pockets of rain and a few storms. There is only a very small severe storm threat in western Iowa, but severe storms are more likely in central Iowa. Winds gust up to around 50mph behind the front with some flurries possible, but little to no accumulation is expected.

It will be breezy over the weekend with a mix of sunshine and clouds as we warm back up. Saturday will be in the low 50s, but we try to hit 70 again on Sunday.

We cool into the low to mid 60s early in the next workweek with the chance for some rain on Tuesday.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Warm!

High: 70

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms NW

Low: 58

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

Windy

Afternoon: 54

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 52

