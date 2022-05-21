Warming Back Up Sunday

Frost will be possible in some areas outside of Omaha early Sunday morning as many spots dip into the mid and upper 30s. Omaha will likely cool closer to 40, but protect any sensitive plants you have outside, just in case we get a little colder than expected.

With mostly sunny skies Sunday afternoon, we make a nice rebound in temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

We're likely dry for the Monday morning commute, but clouds will be moving in ahead of our next chance for rain. Scattered showers become more likely in the afternoon. The rain will be moving in from the west, and could struggle to make it into western Iowa, putting eastern Nebraska more likely to see rain in the second half of the day. This cools us off some with highs in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

Another system moves in from the south Tuesday, bringing a better chance for widespread rain. While most of us should see at least some rain, western Iowa and northwest Missouri look to get higher rain totals compared to eastern Nebraska. We stay in the low 60s.

A few leftover showers could linger into Wednesday morning, but most of the day will be dry. It stays cool with mostly cloudy skies and highs likely in the low 60s for a third day in a row.

With some sun breaking through the clouds Thursday, we start to warm back up. Omaha will push into the low 70s.

The warm-up continues into the weekend! Friday will be mostly sunny with low 80s, followed by mid 80s and a few clouds Saturday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Frost Possible

Low: 40

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 69

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 50

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 61

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Likely

High: 60

