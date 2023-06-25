Warming Back Up This Week

The start of the workweek coincides with another warm-up with highs into the upper 80s with plenty of sun. The winds lighten through the day.

Similar weather continues into Tuesday with sunshine and upper 80s.

Some storms begin to develop northwest of our area Tuesday night and will roll through Wednesday morning. Not everybody will see a storm, but could be a wet morning for some. Storms clear by the afternoon as high temperatures reach into the low 90s. The winds will also increase to around 25mph during the morning.

While a very isolated storm could develop on Thursday, most stay dry. It also looks to be the hottest day of the week with highs into the middle 90s.

More storm chances return to the forecast on Friday, but we dry out and cool down slightly into the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 62

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 87

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 88

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Scattered AM Storms

Breezy

High: 93

