Warming early in the workweek

Today will be a little warmer, but clouds will thicken up in the afternoon. Highs will be near 44 in Omaha, but cities with snow still on the ground, likely won't make it into the 40s.

We get cold again overnight, dropping into the low 20s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the low 50s, which is still below average for late March.

We get colder again Wednesday with more wind, more clouds, and highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday brings a spike up in temperatures! Highs will be in the mid 60s, but it will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Late in the day, we may have to dodge a few spotty showers and storms.

Friday could bring a few more scattered showers and storms for us to dodge. It will also be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler, with highs in the upper 50s.

We get even cooler Saturday, dropping below average, in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies.

The second half of the weekend looks warmer with mid 60s!

MONDAY

Morning Sun

Afternoon Clouds

High: 44

MONDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Cold

Low: 23

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 52

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 45

