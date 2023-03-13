Warming Early This Week

The winds and the clouds slowly recede overnight as temperatures drop into the upper teens, it's a cold night for March!

We start the workweek below-average as temperatures only rise into the low 30s for the high. However, expect much more sunshine than we have seen through the past week!

The winds begin to increase on Tuesday out of the south, bringing in a quick warmup. Tuesday sees temperatures rise to more seasonal levels in the mid-40s.

Wednesday is the peak of the quick warm-up with highs in the low 60s, the breeze also increases with wind gusts up to 30mph at times.

The warm-up was fast but fleeting as we begin the crash in temperatures on Thursday. Thursday will be our next chance for rain and snow over the region, but details in exact specifics are too far out at this point. What is more certain is the winds will increase from the north to over 40mph at times, these gusty winds will last into Friday with gusts up to 40mph possible.

While Thursday has highs in the 40s, Friday we are only in the middle 30s, and Saturday we drop even lower to highs in the low 30s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 19

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Below Average

Cool

High: 33

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

Breezy

High: 48

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

Breezy

High: 61

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.