Warming For Presidents Day

Another mild weekend as temperatures warm into the 40s. We will fall back below freezing tonight, meaning any snow melt could freeze overnight, so watch for some slick spots.

Temperatures get warmer on Sunday with highs into the middle 40s in eastern Nebraska, while western Iowa could hold onto the upper 30s for the day.

We approach 50 degrees on Presidents Day with plenty of sunshine!

Temperatures cool a touch on Tuesday, but we still hit 40 degrees. Clouds begin to increase ahead of our next storm system, although we look to stay dry.

The next big system moves in Wednesday and continues into Thursday. As of now, the largest impacts from this system look to stay to our north in northern NE, South Dakota, and Minnesota. Despite this, we still expect some issues from rain to snow Wednesday into Thursday, although details on exactly what falls where is yet to be determined. Keep updated with us!

What is more certain is the gusty winds Wednesday and Thursday, with some wind gusts over 30mph likely on both days. Temperatures will also be noticeably colder with highs in the 20s by Thursday and Friday.

Another slight snow chance comes Friday, then we trend warmer by the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 21

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 44

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 40

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 40

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

