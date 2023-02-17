Warming into the Holiday Weekend

Considering how cold it was this morning, we manage to warm up nicely this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 30s Friday with mostly sunny skies. This will help to clear off a lot of our treated streets.

It won't be as frigid tonight, dropping into the upper teens for Saturday morning.

We're still expecting a decent warm-up through the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high near 40. Sunday, we warm into the mid 40s.

President's Day will be a touch better with upper 40s and partly cloudy skies, which is about 10 degrees above average.

We then start to cool down into the middle of the next workweek. Tuesday will be near 40 with the chance for some light rain and snow north of I-80.

Wednesday brings a better chance for rain and snow across the region as we cool into the low 30s. It will also be windy.

Some snow could linger into Thursday morning with highs in the mid 20s later in the day.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 33

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 18

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 40

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 44

