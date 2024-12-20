Warming through the weekend into the holiday week

It is chilly today, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Thankfully, the wind is lightening up through this evening. By Saturday morning, we will drop into the middle teens.

Winter officially kicks off Saturday, and we'll feel like it. It will be mostly sunny, and a little warmer, in the mid 30s Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be breezy and warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will jump, into the upper 40s.

Monday will be partly cloudy, and any rain will mainly be in Kansas and Missouri. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

It will be a little cooler but still above average for Christmas Eve. There will be lots of sunshine and highs in the low 40s.

Christmas Day/1st day of Hanukkah will be partly to mostly sunny, starting in the upper 20s, and warming into the upper 40s. For anyone dreaming of a white Christmas in Omaha this year, barring any Christmas miracle, those chances look slim.

The weather pattern could be a bit more active post-holiday with chances for some light rain and/or snow to end the week. However, the exact details of this pattern are yet to be determined.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Snow Flurries

Low: 15

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 35

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

Breezy

High: 48

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 47

