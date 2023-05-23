Warming Until Midweek

Tuesday will feel very similar to Monday. Highs reach in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. Ozone levels will likely be higher than normal, causing slightly lower air quality than normal.

We keep warming up on Wednesday with the help of mostly sunny skies. The afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s which is about 10 degrees above average. While most of us will be dry, a few spotty showers are possible late in the day south of I-80.

Thursday will be a little cooler with highs in the low 80s and a few more clouds. A few spotty showers are possible again late in the day, this time, mainly west of Omaha.

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy with low 80s.

We slowly start to warm back up again over the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with low 80s, followed by mid 80s on Sunday with a few more clouds.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with upper 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 84

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Seasonable

Low: 57

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Rain South

High: 86

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain West

High: 83

