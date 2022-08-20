Warming Up Into Next Week

As the low pressure which brought unsettled weather over the last couple days pulls off to the east, we are left with cooler conditions and mostly sunny skies. This should stick around through the evening into the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the low 60s.

Sunday begins a warming trend that will continue into early next week, but temperatures will not be as hot as previous warm episodes this summer. The high on Sunday is 84, but low humidity will keep it comfortable.

The thermometer slowly climbs into the first few days of the workweek, Monday will feature highs in the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity will still be down.

Tuesday and Wednesday we make a run at 90 degrees, Wednesday we look to make it into the 90s with humidity continuing to be on the low side. Therefore, it is manageable warmth.

Rain chances creep back into the forecast beginning Thursday night, but slightly higher rain chances as we end the workweek into the weekend. Something to keep an eye on. Highs will also fall back into the 80s by the end of the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 60

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warming Up

High: 84

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 86

TUESDAY

Clearing Skies

Nearing 90

High: 89

