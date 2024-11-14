Warming up into the weekend

The highest rain totals from Wednesday were northeast of Omaha, but Eppley still manged to get just under an inch of rain.

The rain is now long gone, and we get to enjoy a lot of sunshine today. It will also be warmer with mid 50s.

It gets cold overnight, dropping into the low 30s for Friday morning.

The wind will be light to start Friday, but it starts to pick up again during the second half of the day. Luckily, the wind will be out of the south, helping to warm us up. We will be in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies.

The wind gets even strong Saturday, but we get even warmer. Highs will be in the mid 60s, a good 10 degrees above average.

Cooler weather blows back in Sunday, dropping us into the mid 50s, but it stays mostly sunny.

Monday could start dry, but widespread rain is likely during the second half of the day. We will still likely make it into the mid 50s.

There could be a few leftover rainy areas Tuesday, but more of us will be dry. It starts to get windy again as colder weather starts to blow in. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

It stays windy Wednesday as we get even colder. Highs will only be in the low 40s.

There is still a lot of uncertainty for anything that could fall from the sky Wednesday and Thursday. All the options are still on the table from being dry, getting rain, or some of that rain changing into snow. Hopefully we'll have a clearer picture of that storm system's timing and location closer to the weekend.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lighter Wind

High: 56

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 33

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Getting Breezy

High: 61

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 64

