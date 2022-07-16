Warming up into the workweek

Sunday afternoon into the evening will feel pleasant as temperatures gradually fall into the low 80s, bottoming out into the upper 60s for the overnight lows. Clouds will be few and far between overnight.

Sunshine will be in abundance on Monday with very few clouds, allowing temperatures to warm into the middle 90s for afternoon highs. Humid conditions will make it feel closer to 100.

Temperatures get even warmer on Tuesday with highs into the upper 90s, heat index values will be in the 100-105 range.

A weak cool front will knock back temperatures a few degrees for Wednesday, but highs will remain in the 90s. The only difference being a few more clouds hang around both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another warm up begins late week into next weekend with highs in the upper 90s once more.

SUNDAY

Clearing Skies

Muggy

High: 88

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 68

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 94

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot

High: 98

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.