Warming Up Sunday

We are warmer on Sunday with highs back into the upper 80s with lots of sun.

The heat returns Monday with highs into the lower 90s. While a spot storm is possible in the afternoon, most stay dry.

Independence Day will be dry and hot for much of the day, highs will push into the middle 90s with a few clouds. Towards the evening, a cold front will begin to move in from the west bringing with it scattered storms. A few 4th of July events might get rained on, particularly west of Omaha. Plan accordingly for the possibility of storms for the holiday.

We keep scattered storms around for Wednesday as the cold front passes on by, it gets slightly breezy Tuesday and Wednesday with wind gusts up to 25mph. We cool down too, highs will be in the lower 80s.

Thursday looks wonderful if you want a break from the heat! Highs stay in the 70s with lots of sunshine.

Friday into the weekend we warm up some with highs into the 80s.

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 89

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 68

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 93

INDEPENDENCE DAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Evening Storms

High: 94

