Warming Up This Week

It's another night to keep those windows open as temperatures drop into the low 60s.

A few spotty showers are possible west of the Omaha metro through Monday's first half of the day. Highs look to be in the mid-80s.

Sunshine returns in abundance Tuesday through Thursday as highs slowly creep up from the mid-80s to the upper-80s. Thursday might be a little breezy as winds increase ahead of our next warm-up.

On Friday, the first day of September, we are back in the low 90s. Summer-time heat returns for the weekend with highs into the 90s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 63

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Showers West

High: 86

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 86

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 87

