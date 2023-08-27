Warming Up This Week

It's another night to keep those windows open as temperatures drop into the low 60s.
A few spotty showers are possible west of the Omaha metro through Monday's first half of the day. Highs look to be in the mid-80s.
Sunshine returns in abundance Tuesday through Thursday as highs slowly creep up from the mid-80s to the upper-80s. Thursday might be a little breezy as winds increase ahead of our next warm-up.
On Friday, the first day of September, we are back in the low 90s. Summer-time heat returns for the weekend with highs into the 90s.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cool
Low: 63
MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Spotty Showers West
High: 86
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 86
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 87
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or Twitter
Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.