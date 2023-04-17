Warming Up To Kick Off The Workweek

After a cool end to the weekend, we start to warm back up today! We will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight will be mostly clear as we drop into the upper 30s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy as we keep warming up. Highs will be above average, in the mid 70s across the metro. Some parts of southeast Nebraska will make it into the low 80s.

Scattered storms will move in Tuesday night. They won't be for everyone, but the strongest storms could produce a few isolated pockets of large hail and damaging winds.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, but we mange to make it into the upper 70s. Heading into Wednesday night, another round of scattered storms will move through the region. Strong to severe storms will be possible again at night. While the storms quickly weaken late at night, some of the rain could linger into Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Highs will be in the low 60s.

We keep cooling off Friday, but we some some sunshine, as we warm into the upper 50s.

The weekend will be cool. Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy with a high near 50. Sunday brings more sunshine as we climb into the upper 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 66

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 39

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Scattered Storms Late

High: 74

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms Late

High: 77

