Warming Up: Here's When the 50s Return

Our great weather from Sunday continues this afternoon! Highs will be in the upper 40s across the Omaha metro with a lot of sunshine. It will be a little cooler in our northern cities, with low 40s, and it will be warmer down towards the Kansas border, with highs in the 50s!

There could be few foggy areas Tuesday morning, but it shouldn't be an issue for most of us. Watch for some slippery spots as we drop just below freezing.

We won't see as much sunshine Tuesday afternoon, and it will be a little cooler, with highs in the low 40s.

The warm-up gets back underway Wednesday with highs in the low 50s and a lot of sunshine.

The low 50s continue Thursday with a few more clouds.

The only problem with the warmer weather will be the threat for ice jams and flooding along some of our rivers. As the river ice starts to move, it could dam up and increase water levels. Keep a close eye on river levels if you live along the Elkhorn, Platte, or Loup rivers.

We'll see more clouds Friday and Saturday as rain moves through other parts of Nebraska. Our western cities and counties could get skimmed by some of the rain, but it looks like most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will stay dry. This will keep us a little cooler, with upper 40s, both afternoons.

Sunday brings a little more sunshine with mid 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Nice

High: 47

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Foggy Areas

Low: 30

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy Early

High: 42

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 52

