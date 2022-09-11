Warmup Into The Workweek

Another cool night is in store for our area tonight as temperatures will drop into the 40s, Omaha might one of the few spots which will hang onto the 50s. Skies will remain clear, allowing for those cool temperatures.

Another warm-up is expected into early next week as Monday we are back into the 80s. Luckily, the humidity will be low throughout the week.

By Wednesday, the high will reach the upper 80s. The winds will also increase with gusts over 25mph, the breezy conditions will remain through Thursday into Friday allowing for those warmer temperatures to remain.

Our next weather system moves near on Thursday, bringing an isolated storm chance to portions of central Nebraska. Highs will remain in the upper 80s.

A few more chances for some showers and storms are possible on Friday as temperatures drop into the mid-80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear

Cool

Low: 50

MONDAY

Sunny

Mild

High: 80

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warming Slightly

High: 85

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Breezy

High: 88

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.