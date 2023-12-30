We Ring in 2024 on a Colder Note

It will be cold tonight with lows dropping to around 20 by Sunday morning thanks to a cold front passing through, although it will be too dry for any precipitation to fall.

There will be a breeze in the morning, but the winds relax by the afternoon. New Year's Eve will be noticeably colder with highs struggling to reach 30 degrees. By the time the fireworks start downtown (7 pm), temperatures will be in the mid 20s with wind chill values between 15-20 degrees.

By Monday morning, we drop down to 14 degrees, which is right at average for a New Year's morning. We warm to 34 degrees with plenty of sunshine for the first day of 2024.

Tuesday is a tad warmer, highs will be in the upper 30s.

Another cold front passes through the area midweek dropping temperatures back into the low 30s on Wednesday, but we climb into late week with highs reaching the upper 30s by Friday.

There is no good chance of any rain or snow for the next week, the next possible chance for any precipitation is next Saturday at the earliest.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 20

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 29

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 32

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 38

