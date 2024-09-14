We stay dry this weekend, but rain chances return into next week

We are two weeks into the month, and Omaha has had no rain. This has only happened 3 other times since record-keeping began in 1871. Hopefully, our luck turns next week with some rain chances.

However, we stay dry through the weekend, and it's comfortable tonight with lows dropping into the middle 60s.

It's a touch warmer for Sunday with highs into the upper 80s, but we stay dry with plenty of sunshine.

Monday is the same as Sunday with highs in the middle 80s and mostly sunny.

Tuesday brings our first small rain and storm chance, mainly in the morning, although most look dry. Highs on Tuesday hit around 87 with a southerly breeze.

By Wednesday evening, a few more showers and storms will be around, but many of us look dry still. It's also a few degrees cooler with a continued breeze, highs in the mid 80s.

More spotty showers and storms are possible on Thursday, again missing a lot of us, highs are a few degrees warmer up to 86.

There are signals that we end the week on a wetter note, with more of us seeing a chance for rain and storms that continue into the weekend. We are also looking at a bigger cooldown next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

Low: 64

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 87

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 86

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

A Spot Shower

High: 83

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.