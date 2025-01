50 years ago, Omaha was hit by one of the worst blizzards in recent memory. What was forecasted to be an ordinary snowstorm turned into a ferocious blizzard that stranded hundreds of motorists, brought 12" of snow, and sent wind chills tumbling below 0. To this day, it's the benchmark to which major blizzards in Omaha are compared.

Click or tap here for a complete write-up on the blizzard including how it happened, how much snow fell, and it's impact on Nebraska & Iowa.