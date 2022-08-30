90 Degree Days In September

Meteorological fall begins on September 1, while astronomical fall begins September 22. Either way, September is typically the month where the scorching days of summer gives way to the crisp air of fall. As we all know too well, summer does not like to give way that easily. The forecast this week is calling for 90s for the first few days of September. This begs the question, how often do we hit 90 degrees in September? Can we hit them in October? What is the latest 90 degree day for Omaha? All that, and more will be answered below!

On average, Omaha hits 90 degrees or more around 33 times every year. Meaning 1 of every 12 days roughly is a day where Omaha hits 90 degrees. As you'd expect, 90s are most common during the summertime months of June, July, and August. However, they can and have happened as early as March or as late as October.

KMTV Graph of 90 degree days over the last 30 years. Omaha averages around 32 days a year around 90 degrees.

How about September? It is not uncommon for Omaha to hit 90 degrees during the month. Since 1992, only 4 years have Omaha not made it into the 90s. The average number of days in September with a high above 90 is around 4 days in September, almost all of them occurring within the first 15 days of the month. Therefore, the 90s at the beginning of the month is nothing out of the ordinary. In fact, the average latest date we hit 90 is September 12.

KMTV Averages for 90 degree days in Omaha

Looking ahead, what about October? Well, it is much rarer for October to make it into the 90s but it has happened. In the last 30 years, 6 of them have seen 90s as late as October. Typically only one or two days surpasses that threshold, and almost all of them are within the first 10 days of the month. The latest Omaha has ever hit 90 degrees was October 29, back in 1937. That meant in 1937, just two days before Halloween, Omaha was in the 90s. Impressive!

As expected, we have never hit 90 in November or December. Another way we will dive into the 80s for November and the 70s for December, but that will be another time. For now, heat lovers enjoy the 90s ahead and heat haters keep looking forward to the fact that the days of 90 degree weather will soon be behind us.