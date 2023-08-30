90s in September in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -- — September, the month when the dog days of summer begin to give way to the chill of fall. However, Summer never likes to go out without a fight. To start the month, this year we are looking at temperatures climbing into the 90s for an extended stretch for the first few days of September. So, with September being the first month of Fall, how common is it for us to hit the 90s? How about the triple digits? When is our latest 90? All those questions are answered below.

On average, Omaha hits 90 degrees or more around 33 times every year. Meaning 1 of every 12 days roughly is a day where Omaha hits 90 degrees. As you'd expect, 90s are most common during the summertime months of June, July, and August. However, they can and have happened as early as March or as late as October.

KMTV 90+ Degree Days in Omaha

How about September? It is not uncommon for Omaha to hit 90 degrees during the month. Since 1992, only 4 years have Omaha not made it into the 90s. The average number of days in September with a high above 90 is around 4 days in September, almost all of them occurring within the first 15 days of the month. Therefore, the 90s at the beginning of the month is nothing out of the ordinary. The average latest date we hit 90 is September 12.

Now, for triple-digit heat in September, that is more rare. Since 1871, only 16 Septembers have had Omaha hit 100 or higher. Last year, on September 20, Omaha hit 100 degrees! The latest Omaha has ever hit 100 was September 28, 1953.

Looking ahead, what about October? Well, it is much rarer for October to make it into the 90s but it has happened. In the last 30 years, 6 of them have seen 90s as late as October. Typically only one or two days surpasses that threshold, and almost all of them are within the first 10 days of the month. The latest Omaha has ever hit 90 degrees was October 29, back in 1937. That meant in 1937, just two days before Halloween, Omaha was in the 90s. Impressive!

KMTV Latest 90 degree day in Omaha. The "earliest" refers to the earliest last 90 degree day in Omaha.

As expected, we have never hit 90 in November or December. Another way we will dive into the 80s for November and the 70s for December, but that will be another time. For now, heat lovers enjoy the 90s ahead and heat haters keep looking forward to the fact that the days of 90 degree weather will soon be behind us.