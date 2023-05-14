At Least 12 Tornadoes Confirmed From Friday

Friday's severe weather across Nebraska brought a variety of weather to the region. From beneficial rain in northeast Nebraska, to hail as large as 4" in southeast Nebraska, and numerous tornadoes over eastern Nebraska.

So far, the National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has confirmed at least 12 tornadoes from the storms Friday.

In Dodge and Burt Counties, at least 5 tornadoes touched down from North Bend, between Scribner and Hooper, west of Uehling, and west of Oakland and Lyons. At least one of these tornadoes has been rated EF-2 with wind speeds between 111-135mph.

KMTV Preliminary results from the Dodge and Burt Counties region

Further to the northwest, at least 7 tornadoes touched down in Platte, Madison, Colfax, Stanton, Boone, and Pierce Counties. Five of those were rated EF-1 with wind speeds between 86-110mph. The other two were rated EF-U or EF-Unknown, meaning they were confirmed by other means (i.e. photos/videos) but produced no known damage. It is unknown at this time the exact paths of those tornadoes.

KMTV Preliminary results of tornadoes in northeast Nebraska

These are preliminary and subject to change, so when it does this article will be updated.