Drought Update: August 10

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The wet weather continued into early August, reflected well in our drought update. Spoiler alert: for the first time since August 2022, our area of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa is free of the exceptional drought (5/5) category! We still have work to do, but we are making significant progress!

KMTV Rainfall so far in Omaha during the month of August and 2023.

August was a very wet month to begin for our area. Omaha picked up over 3" of rainfall, the average for the month of August is 4.60".

As we show every time, the drought heading into our recent wet stretch was as worse as it was since 2012, with the exceptional drought expanding as far as the western Omaha metro.

KMTV Drought at the end of June, when the exceptional (level 5/5) reached as far east as Ashland and Gretna, and encompassed much of eastern NE.

Last week, there was one area of exceptional drought in the Cuming County vicinity, while another existed near Aurora just west of the KMTV Viewing Area.

KMTV Drought Monitor from August 1.

Now, with the latest outlook issued today, the exceptional drought is gone! With the exception of those along the Polk/York County borders and around Aurora, the entire state of Nebraska is nearly free of the exceptional drought.

KMTV Latest drought monitor as of August 8. This does NOT include the rainfall from Wednesday morning.

Improvements also came to southeast NE, southwest IA, and particularly Northwest MO. Cities such as Rock Port, Maryville, Mound City, Oregon, Rulo, and Auburn are drought-free!

With more rainfall possible tonight and Sunday, we except more good news hopefully next week! Keep the rain coming!