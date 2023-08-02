Watch Now
August 2, 2023 Rainfall Totals

Some spots in eastern NE to western IA saw over 4" of rain
Posted at 6:25 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 19:25:10-04

If you lived from the Omaha metro and points to the north, you saw quite the rainstorm early this morning. From roughly 1 am to 9 am, continuous showers, and thunderstorms rode over the same general area. From producing 71mph wind gusts in Norfolk, and small hail in several other regions, the storms were prolific rainmakers. However, not everybody saw significant rainfall, in fact, some did not see much rain at all. Below is a list of a few rainfall totals from the area:

NEBRASKA
Omaha Eppley Airfield - 2.35"
Bennington - 3.53"
Blair - 2.08"
Fort Calhoun - 2.40"
Kennard - 4.20"
Papillion - 0.40"
Bellevue - 0.80"
Millard - 0.90"
Fremont - 1.08"
York - 0.04"
Columbus - 0.84"
Platte Center - 1.37"
Norfolk - 1.89"
Wayne - 0.23"
Wisner - 3.15"
West Point - 2.09"
Tekamah - 3.05"
Lincoln - 0.01"
Beatrice - NONE

Falls City - 0.04"

Nebraska City - 0.09"

IOWA
Council Bluffs - 0.74"
Atlantic - 2.56"
Walnut - 7.00"
Hancock - 4.38"
Magnolia - 5.50"
Little Sioux - 4.25"
Oakland - 4.5"
Denison - 0.49"
Carroll - 0.10"
Red Oak - 0.22"
Clarinda - 0.49"

MISSOURI
Maryville - 0.15"

