August 2, 2023 Rainfall Totals

If you lived from the Omaha metro and points to the north, you saw quite the rainstorm early this morning. From roughly 1 am to 9 am, continuous showers, and thunderstorms rode over the same general area. From producing 71mph wind gusts in Norfolk, and small hail in several other regions, the storms were prolific rainmakers. However, not everybody saw significant rainfall, in fact, some did not see much rain at all. Below is a list of a few rainfall totals from the area:

NEBRASKA

Omaha Eppley Airfield - 2.35"

Bennington - 3.53"

Blair - 2.08"

Fort Calhoun - 2.40"

Kennard - 4.20"

Papillion - 0.40"

Bellevue - 0.80"

Millard - 0.90"

Fremont - 1.08"

York - 0.04"

Columbus - 0.84"

Platte Center - 1.37"

Norfolk - 1.89"

Wayne - 0.23"

Wisner - 3.15"

West Point - 2.09"

Tekamah - 3.05"

Lincoln - 0.01"

Beatrice - NONE

Falls City - 0.04"

Nebraska City - 0.09"

IOWA

Council Bluffs - 0.74"

Atlantic - 2.56"

Walnut - 7.00"

Hancock - 4.38"

Magnolia - 5.50"

Little Sioux - 4.25"

Oakland - 4.5"

Denison - 0.49"

Carroll - 0.10"

Red Oak - 0.22"

Clarinda - 0.49"