Checking in on Nebraska and Iowa snowfall totals so far this winter

Over the past few weeks, it certainly has not felt like winter with our temperatures in the 40s and 50s for most of February. With the forecast warmer this week with highs in the 60s, it might seem that winter is over. Although we have not had a good snowstorm in over a month. How are we doing for snowfall so far this year? Here are some snowfall totals from the beginning of the season to now, broken down by city.

First, here are the averages for snowfall up to February 19 for some selected locations:



Omaha - 21.1"

Fremont - 20.6"

Lincoln - 19.6"

Norfolk - 20.9"

York - 20.9"

Clarinda - 19.8"

Red Oak - 21.7"

Atlantic - 23.2"

Carroll - 20.4"

As of February 19, here are some snowfall totals in the Omaha Metro:



Gretna - 26.6"

Fremont - 24.7"

Valley - 24.5"

Elkhorn - 22.7"

Millard - 22.5"

Papillion - 22.5"

Bennington - 22"

Dundee - 21.7"

Fort Calhoun - 21.3"

Blair - 20.2"

Council Bluffs - 18.8"

Bellevue - 18.7"

Eppley Airfield - 18.1"

Here are some snowfall totals across Eastern Nebraska:



Tarnov (Platte Co.) - 32.8"

West Point (Cuming Co.) - 32.6"

Lyons (Burt Co.) - 30.7"

Pender (Thurston Co.) - 29.5"

Norfolk (Madison Co.) - 28.9"

Stanton (Stanton Co.) - 28.4"

Bancroft (Cuming Co.) - 27.7"

Auburn (Nehama Co.) - 26"

Osceola (Polk Co.) - 24.9"

Wayne (Wayne Co.) - 24"

Fairbury (Jefferson Co.) - 23.9"

Wahoo (Saunders Co.) - 23.9"

Friend (Saline Co.) - 23.8"

Howells (Colfax Co.) - 23.8"

Malcolm (Lancaster Co.) - 23.7"

Plattsmouth (Cass Co.) - 23.3"

Table Rock (Pawnee Co.) - 22.5"

Lincoln (Lancaster Co.) - 22.1"

Syracuse (Otoe Co.) - 22"

Tecumseh (Johnson Co.) - 22"

Nebraska City (Otoe Co.) - 21.5"

Tekamah (Burt Co.) - 21.5"

York (York Co.) - 20.2"

Brainard (Butler Co.) - 20.1"

Utica (Seward Co.) - 19.2"

Beatrice (Gage Co.) - 18.7"

Falls City (Richardson Co.) - 18"

Lincoln Airport (Lancaster Co.) - 16.4"

Here are some snowfall totals for Western Iowa:



Little Sioux (Harrison Co.) - 28"

Persia (Harrison Co.) - 26"

Red Oak (Montgomery Co.) - 25.8"

Creston (Union Co.) - 24.2"

Corning (Adams Co.) - 23.7"

Glenwood (Mills Co.) - 23.3"

Bedford (Taylor Co.) - 22"

Shenandoah (Page Co.) - 21.9"

Schleswig (Crawford Co.) - 21"

Clarinda (Page Co.) - 21"

Audubon (Audubon Co.) - 20.9"

Carroll (Carroll Co.) - 20"

Mapleton (Monona Co.) - 19.7"

Harlan (Shelby Co.) - 19.6"

Denison (Crawford Co.) - 19.5"

Massena (Cass Co.) - 19.2"

Randolph (Fremont Co.) - 19"

Underwood (Pott. Co.) - 18.7"

Oakland (Pott. Co.) - 18.6"

Mondamin (Harrison Co.) - 17.3"

Logan (Harrison Co.) - 16.8"

Atlantic (Cass Co.) - 16.6"

Here are a few select snowfall totals across Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri:



Des Moines, IA - 34.2"

Quad Cities, IA - 33.3"

Cedar Rapids, IA - 31.1"

Scottsbluff, NE - 30.6"

O'Neill, NE - 28.6"

Sioux City, IA - 26.9"

Ainsworth, NE - 25.8"

Chadron, NE - 24.3"

Waterloo, IA - 23.7"

Hastings, NE - 23"

Grand Island, NE - 22.7"

Ogallala, NE - 21"

Broken Bow, NE - 20.7"

North Platte, NE - 18.6"

Kirksville, MO - 17.5"

Fort Dodge, IA - 17.3"

St. Joseph, MO - 16.9"

Kearney, NE - 16.8"

McCook, NE - 14"

Mason City, IA - 12.8"

Kansas City, MO - 12.6"

Maryville, MO - 11"

St. Louis, MO - 9.3"

Columbia, MO - 8.6"

As shown, we are right around average for snowfall totals for most of us, if maybe a few inches behind. However, snow anytime soon is not expected as temperatures rise into the 60s this week and remain warm into the final week of February. Snow lovers might have to hope for a snowy March, which can happen!