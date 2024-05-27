LAST FRIDAY STORMS: At least 12 tornadoes were confirmed so far

On Friday morning, May 24, a line of severe storms moved across Nebraska and Iowa. They impacted our viewing area between midnight and 4 am, bringing winds up to 80 mph and widespread wind damage. Alongside this wind damage, over a dozen short-lived tornadoes were spawned from this storm system over eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. As of Monday, that count is 12. However, the National Weather Service is still surveying the damage from Platte, Colfax, and Dodge Counties so the tornado count will likely increase. Once the results of those surveys are published, this article will be updated.
Here is a short summary of all 12 EF-0 tornadoes confirmed so far:
SEWARD, NE
Rating: EF-0
County: Seward
Wind Speed: 70 mph
Time: 1:43 am
Overview: A tornado flipped a center irrigation pivot south of Superior Road about a half mile south of the Seward Municipal Airport.
WOODCLIFF, NE
Rating: EF-0
County: Saunders
Wind Speed: 75 mph
Time: 2:03 am
Overview: A tornado caused some tree and power line damage in the Woodcliff Lake Community.
MEMPHIS, NE
Rating: EF-0
County: Saunders
Wind Speed: 76 mph
Time: 2:12 am
Overview: Tree and power line damage was caused by a brief tornado along County Road 6 southeast of Memphis.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
Rating: EF-0
County: Washington
Wind Speed: 80 mph
Time: 2:18 - 2:20 am
Overview: One of the longer-lived tornadoes of the event. This tornado followed down County Road 22 between Blair and Nickerson in central Washington County. Damage was mostly confined to trees and power lines.
BLAIR, NE
Rating: EF-0
County: Washington
Wind Speed: 74 mph
Time: 2:22 am
Overview: This tornado began near the Highway 30 roundabout south of Blair. It caused significant tree damage as it moved into town. The tornado lifted near the intersection of 16th and South Streets in Blair. Straight line wind damage occurred in the rest of town.
GRETNA, NE
Rating: EF-0
County: Sarpy
Wind Speed: 79 mph
Time: 2:25 am
Overview: This tornado snapped several power poles and a few trees on Capehart Road between 180th and 192nd Streets south of Gretna.
PAPILLION, NE
Rating: EF-0
County: Sarpy
Wind Speed: 79 mph
Time: 2:31 am
Overview: This tornado began over 84th Street and moved into the Shadow Lake neighborhood. Damage was mostly confined to trees and fences, although a few houses near Shadow Lake Elementary School had siding damage.
BELLEVUE, NE #1
Rating: EF-0
County: Sarpy
Wind Speed: 74 mph
Time: 2:35 am
Overview: Some trees and homes were damaged from a brief tornado near Lookingglass Park and Leonard Lawrence Elementary in Bellevue.
BELLEVUE, NE #2
Rating: EF-0
County: Sarpy
Wind Speed: 74 mph
Time: 2:41 am
Overview: Multiple trees were damaged from a brief tornado in Old Towne Bellevue. The tornado occurred at the intersection of Mission Ave and Franklin Street.
TREYNOR, IA
Rating: EF-0
County: Pottawattamie
Wind Speed: 83 mph
Time: 3:00 am
Overview: This tornado occurred near 300th Avenue and Aspen Street south of Treynor. Three grain bins were destroyed by the tornado. Other damage occurred to trees.
HENDERSON, IA
Rating: EF-0
County: Montgomery
Wind Speed: 74 mph
Time: 3:10 am
Overview: Tornado began near the intersection of 120th and A and ended near 100th and B. Damage to trees and a couple of outbuildings occurred.
WESTPHALIA, IA
Rating: EF-0
County: Shelby
Wind Speed: 80 mph
Time: 3:13 am
Overview: This tornado occurred near Ironwood Road between Earling and Westphalia. A roof was torn off an outbuilding, as well as multiple trees losing branches.