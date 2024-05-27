LAST FRIDAY STORMS: At least 12 tornadoes were confirmed so far

On Friday morning, May 24, a line of severe storms moved across Nebraska and Iowa. They impacted our viewing area between midnight and 4 am, bringing winds up to 80 mph and widespread wind damage. Alongside this wind damage, over a dozen short-lived tornadoes were spawned from this storm system over eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. As of Monday, that count is 12. However, the National Weather Service is still surveying the damage from Platte, Colfax, and Dodge Counties so the tornado count will likely increase. Once the results of those surveys are published, this article will be updated.

KMTV Radar loop from the storms on the morning of May 24, 2024.

Here is a short summary of all 12 EF-0 tornadoes confirmed so far:

KMTV The confirmed tornadoes (so far) from the round of storms Friday morning

SEWARD, NE

Rating: EF-0

County: Seward

Wind Speed: 70 mph

Time: 1:43 am

Overview: A tornado flipped a center irrigation pivot south of Superior Road about a half mile south of the Seward Municipal Airport.

WOODCLIFF, NE

Rating: EF-0

County: Saunders

Wind Speed: 75 mph

Time: 2:03 am

Overview: A tornado caused some tree and power line damage in the Woodcliff Lake Community.

MEMPHIS, NE

Rating: EF-0

County: Saunders

Wind Speed: 76 mph

Time: 2:12 am

Overview: Tree and power line damage was caused by a brief tornado along County Road 6 southeast of Memphis.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE

Rating: EF-0

County: Washington

Wind Speed: 80 mph

Time: 2:18 - 2:20 am

Overview: One of the longer-lived tornadoes of the event. This tornado followed down County Road 22 between Blair and Nickerson in central Washington County. Damage was mostly confined to trees and power lines.

BLAIR, NE

Rating: EF-0

County: Washington

Wind Speed: 74 mph

Time: 2:22 am

Overview: This tornado began near the Highway 30 roundabout south of Blair. It caused significant tree damage as it moved into town. The tornado lifted near the intersection of 16th and South Streets in Blair. Straight line wind damage occurred in the rest of town.

GRETNA, NE

Rating: EF-0

County: Sarpy

Wind Speed: 79 mph

Time: 2:25 am

Overview: This tornado snapped several power poles and a few trees on Capehart Road between 180th and 192nd Streets south of Gretna.

PAPILLION, NE

Rating: EF-0

County: Sarpy

Wind Speed: 79 mph

Time: 2:31 am

Overview: This tornado began over 84th Street and moved into the Shadow Lake neighborhood. Damage was mostly confined to trees and fences, although a few houses near Shadow Lake Elementary School had siding damage.

BELLEVUE, NE #1

Rating: EF-0

County: Sarpy

Wind Speed: 74 mph

Time: 2:35 am

Overview: Some trees and homes were damaged from a brief tornado near Lookingglass Park and Leonard Lawrence Elementary in Bellevue.

BELLEVUE, NE #2

Rating: EF-0

County: Sarpy

Wind Speed: 74 mph

Time: 2:41 am

Overview: Multiple trees were damaged from a brief tornado in Old Towne Bellevue. The tornado occurred at the intersection of Mission Ave and Franklin Street.

TREYNOR, IA

Rating: EF-0

County: Pottawattamie

Wind Speed: 83 mph

Time: 3:00 am

Overview: This tornado occurred near 300th Avenue and Aspen Street south of Treynor. Three grain bins were destroyed by the tornado. Other damage occurred to trees.

HENDERSON, IA

Rating: EF-0

County: Montgomery

Wind Speed: 74 mph

Time: 3:10 am

Overview: Tornado began near the intersection of 120th and A and ended near 100th and B. Damage to trees and a couple of outbuildings occurred.

WESTPHALIA, IA

Rating: EF-0

County: Shelby

Wind Speed: 80 mph

Time: 3:13 am

Overview: This tornado occurred near Ironwood Road between Earling and Westphalia. A roof was torn off an outbuilding, as well as multiple trees losing branches.