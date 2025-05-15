Drought may to return this summer in Omaha, here's how you can protect your lawn

For the past 3 years, we have been battling drought in Nebraska and Iowa. And this summer, we may have to do it again.

The latest drought monitor issued on May 15 shows that moderate drought has encompassed much of eastern Nebraska, including much of the Omaha metro. Western Iowa is drought-free. Yet, forecasts this summer show a likelihood of drought returning for many of our neighborhoods.

KMTV Drought monitor in Nebraska and Iowa as of May 13, 2025.

So, here are a few things you can do today and over the summer to keep your lawn looking green.

BEFORE DROUGHT: Get to know your lawn . What type of grass is it? Where are the best places to water? What is the quality of your soil? etc. Knowing the answers to these questions can help you battle the drought more easily and cheaply. Watch for signs of stress on your lawn . A good test is to walk across your lawn. If you see footprints left behind, the dryness is setting in.

DURING DROUGHT: Water deeply, but infrequently . Experts recommend a couple of times a week, but not daily. This will allow the roots to grow and keep the grass more resilient to the dry weather. While watering, make sure you are watering the roots and not tree trunks, sidewalks, or buildings. Buildings do not need water to survive, but tree roots do!

When mowing, don’t cut grass too short , as this can damage roots. Set your mower height to 3” or above.

Even if you keep these tips in mind, there will still likely be some brown spots. If so, you might be tempted to use fertilizer. Experts do not recommend this, as fertilizer will sap nutrients from the soil and burn the grass faster.

With these tips, among other lawn care items, it should help your grass stay resilent in whatever mother nature hands us over the summer.